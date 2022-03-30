Old clip of temple renovation shared with false spin

Chennai :

Several social media users have shared a short video clip allegedly from Vijayawada that shows a JCB operating on the first floor of a building that looks dilapidated. In the same video, a mosque can also be spotted across the road. The video is being shared with the claim that the AP government is demolishing a temple to widen the road while leaving the mosque untouched. Alt News found that a clip of temple being renovated in 2020 was reshared with the false claim that it was destroyed to widen the road.



