DeTect: Arvind Kejriwal did not mock Kashmiri Pandits

A portion of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s speech during the budget session where he referred to the film, The Kashmir Files went viral.





He says, “They are saying make the film tax-free. Put it on YouTube and it shall be free.” Kejriwal was targeted with the claim he denied atrocities on Kashmiri Hindus.





Alt News found he had criticised the film for being based on falsehoods. Nowhere in his speech does he deny the atrocities.





First published on www.altnews.in