Claim of Hindus being murdered in Birbhum is false

Birbhum :

This week, Bhadu Sheikh, a deputy pradhan with TMC in West Bengal’s Birbhum district, died after four men allegedly lobbed crude bombs at him. This sparked off a chain of events that led to at least eight houses in the area being attacked and set on fire, resulting in eight deaths, including that of women and children. Against this backdrop, a video was released saying “Innocent Hindus were burnt to death in Bengal”. Alt News spoke to a journalist who confirmed that all the deceased are from the minority community.



