DeTect: EVM fraud footage not related to UP polls

The BJP recently won 255 seats in the UP Assembly polls. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged foul play perpetrated via EVM tampering by BJP functionaries in the run-up to the vote-counting process.





A video of a man slipping in ballots on behalf of others inside a poll booth has since gone viral. Alt News found that the footage was related to the 2022 municipal elections in West Bengal.





First published on www.altnews.in