Mon, Mar 21, 2022

DeTect: EVM fraud footage not related to UP polls

Published: Mar 21,202205:16 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

A video of a man slipping in ballots on behalf of others inside a poll booth has since gone viral. Alt News found that the footage was related to the 2022 municipal elections in West Bengal.

File Photo
File Photo
Chennai:
The BJP recently won 255 seats in the UP Assembly polls. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged foul play perpetrated via EVM tampering by BJP functionaries in the run-up to the vote-counting process.

A video of a man slipping in ballots on behalf of others inside a poll booth has since gone viral. Alt News found that the footage was related to the 2022 municipal elections in West Bengal.

First published on www.altnews.in

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations