Image of evacuees from Ukraine shared falsely

Published: Mar 19,202201:30 AM

It was claimed that two images show students from Pakistan and Turkey carrying the Indian national flag to escape Ukraine.

New Delhi:
Amidst the turmoil with regard to the evacuation of Indian students stuck in war-torn Ukraine and the barrage of misinformation that followed, a fresh claim has gone viral. It was claimed that two images show students from Pakistan and Turkey carrying the Indian national flag to escape Ukraine. A reverse image revealed both photos show students from India. These images were shared with a false narrative.

