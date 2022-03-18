Did LK Advani get emotional post film screening?

New Delhi :

Ashwini Mahajan, co-convenor of the RSS-affiliated Swadeshi Jagran Manch, shared a video claiming it shows LK Advani in a theatre to watch ‘The Kashmir Files’. It was claimed that the senior BJP leader began crying after watching the film. Alt News found that a two-year-old video of Advani attending a screening of ‘Shikara’ was falsely circulated as his emotional response to ‘The Kashmir Files’.





First published on www.altnews.in