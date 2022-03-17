No re-election ‘declared’ in UP due to EVM tampering

New Delhi :

After the results of the Uttar Pradesh elections were declared, a screenshot of a YouTube channel went viral on WhatsApp with the claim that the Election Commission has accepted that there has been tampering with the EVMs and has ordered for re-elections in 142 seats. Alt News found that the “news” had not been reported by any credible media outlet. A YouTube channel had in fact, used the photos of established news anchors to spread the misinformation of re-elections in UP.





First published on www.altnews.in