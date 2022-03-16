Pro-Khalistan slogans not raised post AAP victory

New Delhi :

A video from a political rally where participants are chanting ‘Khalistan Zindabad’ has gone viral. It has been claimed that pro-Khalistan slogans were raised following the Aam Aadmi Party’s victory in Punjab. Alt News found that footage of a rally organised in February 2022 to commemorate late actor Deep Sidhu was falsely shared in connection to the Aam Aadmi Party’s recent victory in the Punjab assembly elections. It was falsely claimed that pro-Khalistan slogans were raised in the state after AAP’s win.





First published on www.altnews.in