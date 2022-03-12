Detect: Video falsely shared as officials ‘ignoring’ Yogi’s calls

Lucknow :

A week prior to the counting of votes in the UP assembly elections, a clip of CM Yogi Adityanath speaking about phone call etiquette went viral. The video has been shared on social media with the claim that state government officials have already stopped taking CM Adityanath’s calls, days before the announcement of the assembly election results. Alt News found the clip in its entirety which actually shows the CM reprimanding officials saying that phone calls by MLAs or MPs aren’t being received by the CMO’s office or other officials.





