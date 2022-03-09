Wed, Mar 09, 2022

MEA denies Russia stopped war at India’s behest

Published: Mar 09,202207:57 AM

Mar 09,2022

On March 2, an Indian Embassy advisory urged Indians to leave Kharkiv immediately and reach Pesochin, Babaye and Bezlyuvdovka by 6 pm.

New Delhi:
Soon after, Nitin A Gokhale, whose Twitter bio states that he is a national security analyst, tweeted that Russia “apparently agreed” to a six-hour window for allowing safe passage to all Indians in Kharkiv before an all-out assault. The Ministry of External Affairs clarified that Russia did not “stop the war for six hours” to facilitate the movement of Indian nationals.

First published on www.altnews.in

