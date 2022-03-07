DeTect: Putin did not meet Indian evacuees before repatriation

Chennai :

Against the backdrop of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a video of a man entering a plane has gone viral. Seated inside are several other male and female passengers. Though the footage does not show the face of this individual, it has been claimed that this is Vladimir Putin. Users suggest that he personally went to meet Indian students who were being evacuated aboard an Air India aircraft. Taking a closer look at the video, Alt News found that the man identifies himself as Rahul Shrivastava, the Indian ambassador to Romania.





