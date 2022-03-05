DeTect: SP leader’s daughter genuinely stuck in Ukraine

Chennai :

Videos made by Indian students trapped in Ukraine, requesting the Centre to help them exit the region have gone viral. One such video is of Vaishali Yadav, an SP leader’s daughter, and a medical student who was said to be stuck in Ukraine. Pro-BJP propaganda handles shared her video on Twitter claiming that Vaishali was ‘pretending’ to be a student in Ukraine but is actually in India. Alt News asked Vaishali to share her live location on WhatsApp, which confirmed that she had crossed over into Romania.





First published on www.altnews.in