DeTect: Photo of Ukraine defence drill misrepresented

An image of two men armed with mock rifles is being shared to underplay the Russian attack on Ukraine. It is being suggested that the Russian invasion is “staged” or “fake”. The viral image is a screengrab from a broadcast aired by Fox News. Alt News found that an image of a territorial defence drill in Ukraine, shot before Russia invaded the country, was misrepresented on social media. The image was picked up from a Fox News bulletin where it was shared without proper context.





