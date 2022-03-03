DeTect: Photo of Ukrainians praying unrelated to current crisis

Chennai :

An image featuring a group of people praying on their knees in the snow has gone viral on social media. It was claimed that the image shows Ukrainians are praying in the freezing cold, in the backdrop of the recent Russian invasion. Alt News found the image in an article from Sept 2019. The image was of Kharkiv, in Ukraine. Russian separatists had attacked Ukraine’s eastern region in March 2014, prompting pastors and evangelical leaders to put out a call for prayer. Within a week, over 100 people gathered there to pray and this was an image related to the gathering.





