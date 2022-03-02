DeTect: Morphed graphic portrays Putin warning India

Chennai :

In the midst of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, an alleged screengrab from a news broadcast has gone viral. It features Russian President Putin who says, “India must not interfere, else it must be ready to face consequences”. It was said Putin is warning India while the country’s media is propping him up. Alt News found the original video, which said, “Top Russian official jokes about interfering in US elections in 2020”. The original text has been replaced with a fake quote in the viral screengrab.





First published on www.altnews.in