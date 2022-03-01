Langar photo shared as that of volunteers in Ukraine

After two months of escalation on the borders with Ukraine, Russia announced a special military operation in the country on February 24.
New Delhi: Amidst the death and displacement caused by the invasion, pictures of langars set up to help the distressed have been shared online. Alt News found one of the images is from 2016 and was related to a Sikh SEWA society based out of Canada. The other image was shot in 2015 and was not related to volunteers in Ukraine.
First published on www.altnews.in
