DeTect: Old photos of Ukraine President shared as ‘enlistment’

A set of photos of the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has gone viral claiming he has joined the frontline to defend his country. A Hindi caption alongside reads, “When the people of his nation needed him, he entered the battlefield himself wearing the uniform of the soldiers.” Alt News found it was uploaded on Feb 11, 2021. It is related to Zelenskyy’s inspection during his visit along with G7 ambassadors in Donbass, Ukraine.





First published on www.altnews.in