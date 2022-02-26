Israeli airstrike shared as Russia-Ukraine conflict

Several social media accounts have posted this image, including the verified Facebook page Record TV Kenya.
Chennai:
An image of two explosions in a city has been linked to the ongoing Russian military operations in Ukraine. Several social media accounts have posted this image, including the verified Facebook page Record TV Kenya. Using the social media monitoring tool, CrowdTangle, we found several accounts have posted the image. Alt News performed a reverse image search and found that the image is from an Israeli attack on the Gaza Strip in May 2021.
