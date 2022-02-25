Old video of fighters shared as Russian invasion footage

Chennai :

Amid the ongoing Russian military operations in Ukraine, several media outlets broadcast a video of fighter planes flying at a low altitude over a city. A TV news channel tweeted the clip saying, “Russia Ukraine Crisis: Ukraine says 5 Russian planes, 1 helicopter shot down in Luhansk.” Alt News found that Russia celebrates Victory Day, a holiday that commemorates the surrender of Nazi Germany in 1945, on May 9 each year. V-Day rehearsals from 2020 which took place on May 4 features an identical formation of jets as seen in the viral video.



