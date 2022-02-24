Did Akhilesh say lawbreakers should vote for SP?

New Delhi :

Recently, a video of Akhilesh Yadav has been making the rounds on social media. In the footage, Yadav can be heard saying, “Those who want to take the law into their own hands should vote for the Samajwadi Party.





Those who want to mistreat the poor should vote for the Samajwadi Party.” Alt News found that Yadav had called out the BJP in his speech while addressing the gathering. He had in fact deterred unscrupulous agents from voting for the SP.



