Old video shared as male protestor caught in burqa

Bangalore :

A video of a man dressed in a burqa caught by the police has gone viral. The video has been shared with various captions by BJP functionaries who claimed that the man was one of the protestors of the hijab ban caught in Karnataka. AltNews found that the viral video is from 2020 when the AP police arrested a few including this burqa-clad man for smuggling alcohol. Several people were arrested in Kurnool District for transferring illegal liquor under burqas.



