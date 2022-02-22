Old video shared as that of scribe being arrested by ED

New Delhi :

A video of journalist Rana Ayyub has gone viral. The footage shows Ayyub surrounded by police officers and some other bystanders as she is being escorted into a vehicle.





It has been claimed that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was taking her into custody over a money laundering case worth Rs. 1.77 crore. Alt News found the video was taken on July 2, 2021 and it was related to Ayyub reaching the Loni border police station to record her statement for sharing a video of an elderly man who was assaulted in Ghaziabad.



