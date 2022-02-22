Tue, Feb 22, 2022

Old video shared as that of scribe being arrested by ED

Published: Feb 22,202202:00 AM

It has been claimed that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was taking her into custody over a money laundering case worth Rs. 1.77 crore.

Journalist Rana Ayyub
New Delhi:
A video of journalist Rana Ayyub has gone viral. The footage shows Ayyub surrounded by police officers and some other bystanders as she is being escorted into a vehicle.

