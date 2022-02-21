Video of TV star Rakhi Sawant in hijab is from 2021

Bangalore :

Recently, the Karnataka High Court passed an interim order asking students not to wear any religious dress to class in educational institutions that have prescribed uniforms. In this backdrop, a clip of actor Rakhi Sawant in hijab has gone viral.





The post implies Sawant wore a hijab in solidarity with students. Alt News found the video dates back to Aug 2021 and Sawant told the media that the hijab was gifted to her by a friend and she was wearing gym clothes too.



