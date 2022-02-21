Mon, Feb 21, 2022

Video of TV star Rakhi Sawant in hijab is from 2021

Published: Feb 21,202212:25 AM

The post implies Sawant wore a hijab in solidarity with students. Alt News found the video dates back to Aug 2021 and Sawant told the media that the hijab was gifted to her by a friend and she was wearing gym clothes too.

Recently, the Karnataka High Court passed an interim order asking students not to wear any religious dress to class in educational institutions that have prescribed uniforms. In this backdrop, a clip of actor Rakhi Sawant in hijab has gone viral.

