DeTect: Old rally shared as anti-hijab protest in Karnataka

Alt News found the video was from 2017. Thousands of Marathas with saffron flags took to the streets to demand reservation in government jobs and colleges for their community.

Chennai:
Amid students in Karnataka protesting against colleges barring them from wearing hijabs on campus, a video has been shared that shows a huge rally of protestors marching on a flyover. 

It has been claimed a counter-protest was held by students in Karnataka to “protect Sanatana Dharma”. 

