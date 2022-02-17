Debunked: Bombs hurled at Murshidabad school

Chennai :

Last week, a school in the Suti area of Murshidabad district, West Bengal was vandalised after the headmaster allegedly asked girl students not to come to school wearing hijab.





BJP functionaries claimed protesters hurled bombs at this school.





AltNews spoke to the Block Development Officer of Suti who said reports of bombs being hurled are not true. Stones and bricks were hurled at the school but there were no bombs.





First published on www.altnews.in