DeTect: Murder by spurned lover shared with communal spin

Two clips that show a man murdering a woman in public have been shared online. It was claimed a Muslim man in Surat killed a Hindu woman who he loved after she refused to convert to Islam. The text also instigates Hindus to “wake up”.





Alt News spoke to an official of the Surat police who was aware of this incident. He said, “Both the victim and accused are not only from the same religious community but also of the same caste.”





