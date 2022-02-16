DeTect: Photo of man standing on Indian flag is from Pakistan

Chennai :

A photo of an Indian citizen allegedly desecrating the tricolour by placing it on the ground and standing upon it has gone viral on WhatsApp.





The photo is accompanied by a caption in Kannada that reads, “If you are a child of India then take a second out to share this image”.





The photo has been shared with the same caption at least since 2018.





Alt News ran a check and found the man standing on the tricolour was identified as Sarfraz Bugti, a Pakistani politician who has served as the Provincial Minister of Home & Tribal Affairs.





First published on www.altnews.in