DeTect: Photo of man standing on Indian flag is from Pakistan

Published: Feb 16,202212:24 AM

The photo is accompanied by a caption in Kannada that reads, “If you are a child of India then take a second out to share this image”.

Chennai:
A photo of an Indian citizen allegedly desecrating the tricolour by placing it on the ground and standing upon it has gone viral on WhatsApp. 

The photo has been shared with the same caption at least since 2018. 

Alt News ran a check and found the man standing on the tricolour was identified as Sarfraz Bugti, a Pakistani politician who has served as the Provincial Minister of Home & Tribal Affairs.

First published on www.altnews.in

