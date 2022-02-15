SP candidate’s video doctored to portray hate speech

New Delhi :

A video of UP legislative assembly candidate from Katra constituency Rajesh Yadav is circulating on social media. It has been claimed that Yadav can be heard saying in the video that Brahmins and Thakurs will be beaten up if his party were to come to power in the state. Responding to a viral tweet, Shahjahanpur police wrote that “the video has been edited to circulate a misleading claim”. Yadav had only spoken about chasing local goons down the street and beating them.





First published on www.altnews.in