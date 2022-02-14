Burj Khalifa did not display clip of Hijab-clad Indian

Amidst protests in Karnataka, a video clip of a confrontation between men adorning saffron shawls and the burqa-clad Muskan had gone viral.
New Delhi:
Amidst protests in Karnataka, a video clip of a confrontation between men adorning saffron shawls and the burqa-clad Muskan had gone viral. Now a new clip in circulation claims the Burj Khalifa in Dubai was lit up to salute her bravery. Alt News found it to be a doctored clip as the building disappears but the misspelt name “Muskahan” keeps flashing on the screen.
First published on www.altnews.in
