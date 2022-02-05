DeTect: Old image used to claim SP/ BJP bribing voters

Chennai :

An alleged photograph of an envelope imprinted with the Samajwadi Party’s (SP) symbol has gone viral. A Rs 500 note is placed inside the envelope. The image was shared with the text, “Samajwadi vote-buying scheme”, ahead of the upcoming UP assembly elections. AltNews found images from 2017 where the same envelope carrying the SP’s and BJP’s symbol were shared. It is unrelated to the upcoming UP polls since it has been on the internet at least since 2017.





First published on www.altnews.in