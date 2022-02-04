Debunked: Woman blocks flag hoisting on R-Day

Chennai :

A video has gone viral with the claim that a Muslim woman in Maharashtra prevented people from hoisting the Indian national flag and snatched the photo of Bharat Mata on Republic Day. The altercation soon turned violent with the woman slapping a few people and breaking the mobile phones of those recording her. Alt News found that as per a video report by a journalist, the woman allegedly has a history of mental illness. The police has filed an NC (complaint registered for non-cognisable offences) against the woman. There is no communal angle to the incident.





First published on www.altnews.in