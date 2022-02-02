DeTect: Did TMC cadre unfurl party flag on R-Day?

Chennai :

On January 26, the leader of the opposition in West Bengal, BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari posted a video and alleged that All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) leader and former MLA Purna Chandra Bauri and other leaders sang the national anthem while hoisting the AITC flag. In the video, we can see people singing the national anthem in front of an AITC flag. A regional news media outlet fact-checked this video on January 27. The video had cropped out the Indian national flag.





First published on www.altnews.in