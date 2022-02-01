Did Nehru take the call for the partition of India?

New Delhi :

A one-minute clip of Jawaharlal Nehru being interviewed by a US TV host in 1964 has gone viral. It has been shared with the caption that Nehru said, “I took the decision of partition.” AltNews spoke to a Professor at the Centre for Historical Studies, JNU. The decision of partition was taken by the British government and no Indian party, Congress or Muslim League were in a position to accept or reject it, the expert clarified.



