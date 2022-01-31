Debunked: Claim of Rahul Gandhi eating with mask on

New Delhi :

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra’s tweet of a video showing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi and State Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu eating ‘langar’ at Golden Temple in Amritsar ahead of elections, turned false. Patra mocked him by tweeting, “Langar with the mask on? Only the eighth wonder of the world can do this.” Alt News found the video did not capture Gandhi eating as he broadcast a video of the langar, where he is seen removing his face mask, before consuming food.



