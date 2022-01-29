Akhilesh’s tweet on Aparna Yadav’s BJP debut is fake

New Delhi :

A tweet attributed to the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav has gone viral. The tweet suggests that Akhilesh had criticised his sister-in-law Aparna Yadav. Aparna, who is Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law had recently joined the BJP. The tweet claims Akhilesh called himself ‘Ravan’ and Aparna as ‘Vibhishan’ while criticising the BJP. Alt News found the SP leader congratulated Aparna when she joined the BJP. Had he posted such a tweet, it would have been reported.





First published on www.altnews.in