Debunked: Gandhi siblings did not endorse AAP, BJP

Two images of Congress leaders Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi have gone viral. In the photos, the politicians can be seen holding a document.

Two images of Congress leaders Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi have gone viral. In the photos, the politicians can be seen holding a document. Curiously, the two versions insinuate that they are endorsing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). A reverse image search revealed that Rahul Gandhi had tweeted the original image on January 21. The text on the document, which is the Congress’ youth manifesto for the upcoming UP elections is titled ‘Bharti Vidhan’ and lays out the party’s vision.

