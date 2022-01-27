Thu, Jan 27, 2022

Was BSP-BJP alliance forged ahead of 2022 UP polls?

Published: Jan 27,202201:30 AM

A newspaper clip of a statement by BSP chief Mayawati has gone viral.

BSP chief Mayawati
New Delhi:
A newspaper clip of a statement by BSP chief Mayawati has gone viral. The headline reads, “Rebel MLAs suspended, Maya says SP must be defeated, even if it means voting for BJP.” It is regarding the suspension of seven rebel MLAs who opposed the nomination of a BSP candidate in the 2020 RS elections. Alt News found no reports of any BSP-BJP alliance for 2022 assembly polls. An old statement was falsely shared as recent in connection with the upcoming UP assembly polls.

