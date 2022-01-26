Old image of assault on BJP leader shared as new

New Delhi :

A photo that appears to be of a politician in torn clothes being rescued by the police has gone viral. The photo is accompanied by a caption that suggests the politician is a member of the BJP and was beaten during the recent election campaigning. The caption also mocks the PM and his convoy being blocked by protestors on a flyover in Punjab. Alt News found that photo dates back to July 2021 and is being shared in the context of the upcoming UP elections with the claim that a BJP leader appealing for votes was manhandled by the public.





First published on www.altnews.in