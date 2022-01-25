Right-wingers accost couple, falsely claim ‘love jihad’

New Delhi :

Last week, a Hindi website published an article claiming that the right wing group Bajrang Dal apprehended Aatif, a Muslim man, who attempted to abduct a married Jain woman. A member of the group said, “After being tipped off, Bajrang Dal reached the railway station. We apprehended the man and the woman and took them to the Government Railway Police Force (GRPF) station.” Alt News verified the incident and found that Bajrang Dal members had apprehended two friends travelling in a train and accused the man of committing ‘love jihad’. The police clarified there was no communal angle to the same.





First published on www.altnews.in