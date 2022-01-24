Mon, Jan 24, 2022

Debunked: Mazar built over Shiv Mandir in Rajasthan

Published: Jan 24,202206:33 AM

A two-part video recently went viral. In the first part, a man representing a religious body claims that a Shiv Mandir has been shut and a Mazar has been built over it.

Jaipur:
The second part of the video highlights the dome of the Mazar from a different angle. Alt News reached out to a local who said that he remembers the Mazar being there since he was a child. The Shri Lakshmi Narayan Ji Bai Ji temple in Jaipur, is right next to the Mazar which is visited by the devout of all faiths.

First published on www.altnews.in

