Debunked: Mazar built over Shiv Mandir in Rajasthan

Jaipur :

The second part of the video highlights the dome of the Mazar from a different angle. Alt News reached out to a local who said that he remembers the Mazar being there since he was a child. The Shri Lakshmi Narayan Ji Bai Ji temple in Jaipur, is right next to the Mazar which is visited by the devout of all faiths.





First published on www.altnews.in