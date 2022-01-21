Did Akhilesh say UP will see prosperity under Yogi?

New Delhi :

This claim has been shared along with a 11-second video. In the viral video, the word ‘yogya’ which translates as worthy, has been mispresented as Yogi. The phrase ‘yogya sarkar’ is a wordplay by Yadav and he has used it on multiple occasions. So, a clipped video of Yadav’s speech was shared with the misleading claim that he praised Yogi.





First published on www.altnews.in