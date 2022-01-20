Debunked: Photo of AAP leaders in front of wine shop

A photo of Arvind Kejriwal with Bhagwant Mann is being widely circulated on social media. In the photo, it appears that the two politicians are sitting outside a government registered liquor store.
Chandigarh:
Punjab is going to the polls next month and this photo is being shared at a time when the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced Bhagwant Mann as the CM candidate. Alt News found that a morphed photo of Kejriwal and Mann was shared to mock the two politicians as the date for Punjab polls comes closer.
First published on www.altnews.in
Conversations