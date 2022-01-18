Baseless video claims snorting ginger can fight Omicron

New Delhi :

He recommends snorting dried ginger. He claims he has sold thousands of packets of dried ginger. This video has been shared with claims either identifying the man as Dr Zarir Udwadia or Dr Sushil Razdan. Alt News found both the doctors are leading professionals in their respective fields. Their names have been used falsely to inject credibility into this piece of medical misinformation.





First published on www.altnews.in