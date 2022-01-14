China hasn’t launched an artificial sun into the sky

Beijing :

A 30-second video has gone viral with the claim that China recently debuted an artificial sun. Except for the video, these claims do not mention in which province or at what time the alleged launch happened.





Alt News found that China is indeed working on an artificial sun to replicate nuclear fusion of the sun to produce clean energy. It is not something that will be launched into the sky. The video is actually that of a rocket launch recorded from a distance.



