Did SPG shoot a beggar to protect Rajiv Gandhi in 1986?

New Delhi :

A video of AP’s coverage of former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s visit to the Rajghat in 1986 has gone viral. The video has been shared with the claim that the SPG (Special Protection Group) noticed some movement behind a bush during Gandhi’s visit, immediately fired shots and killed a man, who was found to be a beggar. Alt News found that it was actually a lone gunman who attempted to assassinate Rajiv but failed and was taken into custody. The claim that the SPG shot a beggar is false.



