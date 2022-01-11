No major upgrades to CRPF uniform under PM Modi

The first photo is of a CRPF officer on duty, second image is of a CRPF commando

Chennai :

Two photos are being shared to claim that there has been a massive improvement in gear provided to Indian army men during PM Modi’s tenure. The first photo is of a CRPF officer on duty while wearing basic protective gear such as a helmet and a vest, and he carries a baton (lathi).





The second image is of a CRPF commando sporting advanced military tactical gear. Alt News found that while the first photo is indeed from 2012, the second image is from 2021 and is a photo of a Valley QAT commando, an elite wing that comes under the CRPF, and has been in operation for almost a decade.



