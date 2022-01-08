Video of gold seizure falsely linked to Tirupati priest

A video that resembles a press briefing by the police has been shared on social media.
Vellore: A video that resembles a press briefing by the police has been shared on social media. The video shows gold jewellery laid out on a table. It has been claimed that an I-T raid was conducted at the residence of a priest working at the Tirupati Balaji Temple and 128 kg gold, Rs 150 crore cash and Rs 77 crore worth of jewels were recovered. Alt News confirmed that the pictures depict a robbery in Vellore and has no link to Tirupati.
