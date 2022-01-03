Debunked: Viral kidnapping video was staged

When false news is spread, it can cause a negative impact among millions. Be a responsible citizen, combat this growing problem by separating fact from fiction here.
Chennai:
Several social media users have posted a video that shows people allegedly apprehending a man who kidnapped a minor girl in a suitcase. Using CrowdTangle, a social media monitoring tool, we found that this video was posted by several Facebook pages and groups. Alt News confirmed that this is a scripted video and has been shared with the caption, “This page features fictional videos; all characters appearing in the video are fictitious.”
First published on www.altnews.in
Conversations