Debunked: Viral kidnapping video was staged

Chennai :

Several social media users have posted a video that shows people allegedly apprehending a man who kidnapped a minor girl in a suitcase. Using CrowdTangle, a social media monitoring tool, we found that this video was posted by several Facebook pages and groups. Alt News confirmed that this is a scripted video and has been shared with the caption, “This page features fictional videos; all characters appearing in the video are fictitious.”





First published on www.altnews.in