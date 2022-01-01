DeTect: Video of boy attacking girl given false communal spin

Chennai :

A recent CCTV footage of a boy assaulting a young girl on the street has gone viral. It has been claimed that the attacker was Asraf Ali, who stabbed a Class 8 student with a knife after she resisted his advances. Alt News found the incident took place in Pratappur village under the jurisdiction of Manjhagarh police station. An officer confirmed there was no communal angle to the crime, as both belonged to the same community.





First published on www.altnews.in