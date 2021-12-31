Video of BJP leader’s assault is from 2018

A recent viral video shows a BJP leader attacking a differently-abled man who says he will vote for the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal city.
Lucknow:
The video was shared ahead of the upcoming elections in UP. Alt News found the video pertains to an incident that took in December 2018. The leader who attacked the man was Mohammad Mian. The Sambhal superintendent of police confirmed then that Mian has criminal antecedents and is a known history-sheeter at Asmoli police station.
